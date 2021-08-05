Pulaski County Judge, Sheriff file motion to join mask lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and Sheriff Eric Higgins have filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the state law that bans local governments from requiring masks.

Hyde and Higgins are attempting to join a challenge filed on behalf of two public school parents. Their request will be considered Friday.

Hyde wants the ability require masks in buildings that are under his jurisdiction. Higgins wants to require masks at the county jail.

This will bring them into conflict with Act 1002 which requires local governments end the use of mandatory face coverings as protective measures against COVID-19, according to the lawsuit.

Although prisons are able to require masks under the current law, county jails and local police stations cannot.