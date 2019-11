LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — A Bryant man was sentenced today on charges of receiving and attempting to distribute images of child pornography as well as advertising and possessing those images. United States District Court Judge James M. Moody sentenced Joseph Keck, Jr., 62, to 25 years in federal prison. Cody Hiland, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Little Rock Field Office, announced today’s sentencing.

Keck was convicted following a jury trial in April of this year. In 2016, the FBI learned that someone was sharing child pornography over the internet from a residence in Bryant, Arkansas. Investigation revealed that Keck stayed at this residence when not working as a truck driver. On May 9, 2016, the defendant arrived at the residence in a white Astro van, and the FBI obtained his two laptop computers, his external hard drive, and his cell phone. Forensic examination revealed tens of thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography. Those devices also contained evidence that Keck had downloaded child pornography and saved it to his computer.