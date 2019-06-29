Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seizes large haul of drugs in three raids

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — More than a half-million dollars in illegal drugs have been seized as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Pulaski County.

Sheriff’s Office narcotics and K9 units conducted three search and seizure warrants that led to the drug seizures.

Two women have been arrested.

The searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of marijuana and four pistols, one of which had been previously reported as stolen by another law enforcement agency.

More arrests are expected, and the investigation is continuing.

Estimated value of seized narcotic is $599,640.00, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.