Pulaski County temporarily closes park trail for safety improvements

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — Pulaski County Public Works is closing the north entrance of Two Rivers Park Trail, Monday, Nov. 2.

These safety improvements will temporarily close the connection between Two Rivers Park Bridge and Two Rivers Park.

Installation of a traffic calming circle at the north trail entrance will improve the flow of walkers and cyclists. Along with the traffic calming circle, a bypass trail is being installed for cyclists who want to avoid foot traffic.

The goal of the project is to increase park safety and accessibility for visitors using the Two Rivers Park Trail.