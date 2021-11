LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A unique annual event rolled through the Hillcrest neighborhood in Little Rock Sunday afternoon.

That event: The Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll.

This is the 18th year for the Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll. Everyone was invited to roll their old pumpkins down Hill Road and Midland Street.

Proceeds from the $10 donation to roll will benefit the Arkansas Foodbank.

Prizes were handed out for the best rolls.