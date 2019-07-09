Puppies dumped in plastic bin found

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department is searches for the person responsible for dumping nine puppies in a closed plastic bin.

The department posted photos to Facebook Sunday. Officers received a call after a woman stumbled upon the bin filled with dogs.

“I don’t know what was going through their mind but they didn’t have the welfare of these puppies in mind,” said LaTresha Woodruff with the Conway Police Department.

When the 12 month old mixed breed puppies were found they were covered in fleas and dehydrated. Police do not know how long they were closed in the container in the hot sun.

“I couldn’t imagine leaving my dog out in the heat like that and in a sealed container is awful,” said one dog owner in Conway. “They had no thought about what could have happened. Its pretty heartless,” said another.

The bin was located behind a dealership on Amity Road in Conway. Police hopes anyone who knows who did this will come forward. Until then the dogs will be cared for at the Conway Animal Shelter and soon put up for adoption.