GREENBRIER, Ark. –Authorities used a PIT maneuver to bring a chase to an end on U.S. 65 in Faulkner County.

Greenbrier police were involved in the pursuit, which ended near Choctaw Road.

Images Courtesy: Hayden Sowers



No injuries were reported.

At least one person was believed to have been taken into custody.

Details about the arrest and what led to the chase were not immediately available.