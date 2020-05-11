Arkansas family completes 50-year scavenger hunt during quarantine

Valley Township, Ark. – Social distancing and living in quarantine has many of us finding new ways to entertain ourselves.

For one Arkansas family, has finally completed a scavenger hunt game that started nearly 50 years ago by their late grandfather.

A retired U.S. Army veteran Michael Hayes of Hot Springs says his wife’s pawpaw sure had an odd sense of humor, hiding his old vehicles on the family’s 40-acre property.

Hayes says the scavenger hunt game only started back up because of COVID-19 has forced the family to slow down and be home more, and believes, their *pawpaw* must have wanted them to finally finish his game.





“I’ve walked by there a million times and never seen it, and when I seen his initials in a 40-inch oak – with an arrow pointing I looked toward the arrow where it was pointing at and seen the car.” said Michael Hayes, 50-year-old Family Scavenger Hunt.

Hayes says his wife’s Pawpaw, named Edward Wait, enjoyed creating fun activities for family gatherings.

Hayes says the late Mr. Wait had been hiding his old vehicles on the family property since 1963 leaving clues for relatives.

Mr. Hayes says that some people believe it is the actual car that Bonnie and Clyde drove in their prime time.

Join the conversation on Mr. Hayes Facebook page here, and see what people are saying about car.