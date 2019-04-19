Raising funds for cancer patients & survivors through Yoga Warriors event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tomorrow is Donna Terrell’s 6th annual Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon cancer event.

It’s in honor of her daughter Queah who died from colon cancer in 2011.

So let’s talk about what could put you in the high-risk category for this disease.

It’s an automatic high risk if you have a family history.

But also obesity, diabetes, lack of exercise, high consumption of processed foods and red meat.

But, know this, colon cancer is not an automatic death sentence.

“The earlier it’s detected we know that it is curable. Even if patients have disease into their lymph nodes. For example, say it stage-3 colon cancer, it’s still very curable with the addition of chemotherapy.

Yoga Warriors strives to help people with colon and other forms of cancer.

Come to our free event tomorrow from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel. We’re raising awareness and raising money for cancer survivors.

If you don’t have a yoga mat you can but one there.

See you there!