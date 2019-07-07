RapidDeploy 911 system gives Boone County dispatchers more accurate information

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) — RapidDeploy partnered up with AT&T to provide this new system to Boone County.

“The county is the first in the state of Arkansas to get RapidDeploy,” said Daniel Bolen, the county’s 911 director.

And 911 dispatchers are already learning the new technology.

“It’s really the next generation. Kind of the tomorrow of dispatch systems for Boone County,” said Ryan Chambers, a training specialist with RapidDeploy.

This system uses the cloud to provide services.

“We can track callers. We can track our responders,” Chambers said.

Dispatchers can pull any medical history the caller may have in their device, with their permission.

For dispatchers, it’s a valuable tool in their toolbox.

“We have the ability to RapidLocate. And what RapidLocate is is we are going to send you another text message asking for approval for your location,” Chambers said. “It’s a one-time ping. It’s not ongoing or anything like that.”

It pinpoints almost exactly where you are, so emergency responders can get to you quicker.

Because in these situations, minutes matter.

“It can pretty much give us a location inside 10 meters. Inside maybe two parking spaces in your average parking lot,” Chambers said.

And the caller gets reassurance that help is on the way.

“They call 911, they’ll receive a message to their cell phone that says the reference number of the call has been taken, it’s been logged, and help is going to the location they provided,” Bolen said.

And the caller can interact with the dispatcher if in a situation where they can’t talk.

“They can actually respond and communicate with us directly through text message instead of over their cell phone,” Chambers said.

Boone County hopes to be completely on the RapidDeploy system in a couple weeks.