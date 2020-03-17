Razorback Athletics statement from Hunter Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) – The following is a statement from University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek regarding the announcement by the Southeastern Conference that the remainder of the 2019-20 athletics season has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While I am extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and our fans that the 2019-20 competitive seasons have officially come to an end, I believe the decision made today by the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions is in the best interest of all parties. It has become readily apparent that with the current situation and what would be required to do so that any kind of resumption of competition would be highly unlikely. By making a final determination, we have enabled student-athletes to have closure related to the remainder of this season as well as move forward with the completion of the academic semester, preparation for future seasons or other opportunities that may await. As we officially close the chapter of the current athletics year, our focus turns to the future and our efforts to make the 2020-21 athletic year a special one for our student-athletes, coaches and Razorback fans.

Hunter Yurachek