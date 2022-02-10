PUERTO VALLARTA (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th ranked Razorbacks softball program defeated Rutgers to win its opening game of season-opening tournament at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Mary Haff picked up the win after tossing four scoreless innings while only allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

Danielle Gibson picked up an RBI in the first inning. In the third inning, Linnie Malkin punched a single through the left side but the Rutgers left fielder misplayed the ball allowing it to roll all the way to the wall and clear the bases for a 4-0 Arkansas lead.

Haff won her 78th game as a Razorback, adding to her school record.

Arkansas beat Rutgers for the third time in four games in a series dating back to 2007.

The Razorbacks play their first doubleheader of the season tomorrow, taking on Memphis at 12:30 p.m. and No. 7 Washington at 8:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on FloSports.