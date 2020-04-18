Read Arkansas Wildlife magazine for free

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — If you’re looking for something to keep that outdoor fire burning while staying your distance from others, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has you covered. Every issue of Arkansas Wildlife magazine produced during the last year is now available free.

Just visit the magazine’s webpage at www.arkansaswildlife.com to get started reading about the latest activities from the AGFC. Hunting, angling, watchable wildlife and many other topics are covered each month within its pages. Columns on cooking, outdoor photography and tales from the passenger seat of AGFC wildlife officers also are regular hits with readers in the AGFC’s award-winning bimonthly publication.