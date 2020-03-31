Red Cross assisting Jonesboro families impacted by weekend tornado; recovery hotline available

JONESBORO, Ark. — The American Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas has set up a Jonesboro Area Tornado Assistance Line to assist residents affected by the weekend tornados. Starting Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m., residents may call the 417-447-7180. The phone line will operate from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 3rd. It will also be open Saturday, April 4th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to the high volume of calls, you may reach voicemail. Please leave a clear and detailed message for a call back. To reach the Red Cross outside of the above hours, call the Jonesboro chapter office at 870-932-3212.

Residents calling the recovery hotline will be asked to show proof of identity and proof of residency, as well as possibly proof of damage, by using live video.

Proof of Identity: Driver’s License, State ID, Government ID, Passport

Proof of Residency: Damage Assessment from Red Cross, Driver’s License, State ID, Fire Department, recent bill with address, lease/mortgage statement

Virtual options for communicating with client include smartphone / tablet / laptop apps with video conferencing capability, like FaceTime (available on all Apple IOS devices), Android video calling, WhatsApp, Zoom, Skype, or Google Hangouts.

Other options may be available if there is no video capability

Red Cross Responders remain out in the community delivering tarps, clean up kits, water and snacks, and conducting damage assessments to help determine the needs of those affected by the storm. The safety and wellbeing of both our workforce and our community members is the top priority for the Red Cross. Red Cross teams are coordinating closely with local emergency officials and observing current guidelines for social distancing and appropriate health-safety precautions.