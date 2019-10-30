Red Cross says ‘Turn and Test’ as Daylight Saving Time Ends

Turn your clocks back, Test smoke alarms this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to test their smoke alrms when turning back their clocks.

As the fall season ushers in cold weather, it also increases the risk of deadly home fires. That’s because heating equipment is the second most common cause of fatalities from home fires, which on average, takes sevon lives every day in the U.S. according to the National Fire Protection Association, but working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival.

The Red Cross put out a PDF informing the public on why this is so important. You can take a look at it below.

