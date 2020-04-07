Red River Auto donates $15,000 employee bonuses to local charities

CABOT, Ark. (News Release) — Red River Ford of Cabot, as part of the Red River Auto Group chose to donate $15,000 of employee bonuses to those in need. They called on the community of Cabot to garner support for local charities and gave their donations on April 6, 2020 to three local charities chosen by the community of Cabot.

The $15,000 was divided between three charities, $10,000 to Feed the Vets, and $2,500 each to Arkansas Angels and Grand Prairie CASA. The receiving of the bonuses to complete the donation was based on the stipulation that they hit their March sales goal of 150 vehicles, a feat that proved difficult considering the COVID-19 crisis that hit shortly after their announcement.

When asked about the success of this goal during these times, owner Mitch Ward remarked, “When we first announced it, we had no doubt [that we would succeed], but then the world looked like it was going crazy around us, and to be honest, we got a little worried. Thankfully, we have good employees and a strong community that backs us. Those things, along with the grace of God, helped us to do what we wanted to do: give back.”

Red River Ford has not slowed down in doing what they can for their community during this time of uncertainty. They are currently offering free pick up and drop off services for people who may be stuck at home and can’t get out to fill prescriptions, get groceries, or service their vehicle.

Feed the Vets, Arkansas Angels, and Grand Prairie CASA are ecstatic to receive their donations and are doing all they can to support their community during these tough times. For more information, visit www.cabotford.com to learn what else they are doing, and see how you can join in helping lift up our community.