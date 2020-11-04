Registration for Virtual HBCU College Fair now open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The City of Little Rock announced on Wednesday, 500 openings for a virtual college fair that will bring together 28 historically black colleges and universities from around the country for one event where students will be able to ask questions and gather information to possibly receive an on-the-spot scholarship offer as they prepare to start their road toward higher learning.

Included among the 28 HBCUs are Arkansas institutions: Arkansas Baptist College, Philander Smith College, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Last year, the HBCU College Fair was held at Little Rock’s West Central Community Center after being held annually in eastern Arkansas.

To sign up go to LittleRock.gov/collegefair

Upon registration, students will receive the log-in information for the Hopin platform which allows students to go into virtual booths, see live presentations, and chat with the recruiters.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will remain open until Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. or the 500 slots are filled, whichever comes first.

