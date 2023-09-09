FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Darrell Brown made history a year after the Arkansas Razorbacks won the 1964 national championship as the first African American man to suit up for Frank Broyles desegregating the football team in 1965.

Now, almost 60 years later, Sam Pittman is making his own history as the 2023 staff marks the first time in program history that the entire defensive coaching staff, led by first year defensive coordinator Travis Williams, is comprised of African American men.

In total, six of Arkansas’ 10 full time assistant coaches are African American. While the coaches understand the importance of representation, they believe that relationships are what will drive the defense to the next level.

