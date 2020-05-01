Religious group makes huge donation to UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – A local religious group makes a huge donation to UAMS today.

ICERV stands for Ismaili Community Engaged in Responsible Volunteering.

The group says they instill the importance of serving and volunteering at a young age, and the group demonstrated that in a big way on Friday.

The group donated 1,800 Chick-Fil-A meals for UAMS employees and 10,000 masks.

The group volunteers in the community in many ways.

They say it was a touching moment watching the gratitude from UAMS employees.

