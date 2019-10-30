Rep. Hill hosts tree planting ceremony at U.S. capitol honoring President Theodore Roosevelt

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, Congressman French Hill (AR-02) hosted a tree planting ceremony on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol to honor the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt and his remarkable contributions to conservation. Congressman Hill was joined in the ceremony by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, relatives of President Roosevelt, and other special guests to plant a white oak tree on the southeast side of the U.S. Capitol grounds in honor of President Roosevelt.

Congressman Hill delivers remarks at Wednesday’s tree planting ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Hill was joined by Architect of the Capitol, Thomas J. Carroll, House Chaplin, Father Patrick J. Conroy, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“We gather on this beautiful October morning to celebrate Teddy Roosevelt’s remarkable life and legacy, honor our past, and salute our optimism for the future,” said Congressman Hill. “Republicans quote him. Democrats quote him. He’s on Mount Rushmore. He left a legacy of having written more than thirty-five books, 150,000 letters and countless articles. As president, he used his authority to establish 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game preserves, five national parks, 18 national monuments, and designated over 200 million acres as national forests, yet no tree here on the U.S. Capitol grounds honors our transformational 26th president. So, today, it is my hope that our future youth and Capitol visitors will enjoy the beauty and shade of this tree and that the important influence of President Roosevelt will continue well into the 22nd century and beyond.”

“Teddy Roosevelt is one of my favorite presidents and one of the reasons I am a Republican,” said Minority Leader McCarthy. “His call to be good stewards of our country continues to be an inspiration over a century after his presidency. I’m grateful to French for spearheading the initiative to plant a tree in his honor on the Capitol grounds. It is a fitting tribute to our great conservationist president and will encourage those who see it to live up to his legacy of service.”

“President Theodore Roosevelt was a legendary champion for conservation, whose extraordinary efforts ensured the survival of our nation’s most cherished natural resources and heritage,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It was a privilege to join Congressman French Hill, our colleagues in the Congress, friends and advocates, and members of President Roosevelt’s family to plant a tree on the Capitol grounds in recognition of President Roosevelt’s remarkable legacy. May this tree stand as a lasting tribute to President Roosevelt’s work to preserve our natural heritage, and may it continue to inspire our bipartisan commitment to conservation on behalf of all Americans.”

Attending today’s ceremony included representatives from conservation organizations including the Southern Environmental Law Center, the Nature Conservancy, Audubon, the Ripon Society, Pew Charitable Trusts, the Theodore Roosevelt Association, and Garden Club of America.

Congressman Hill was joined by the great-granddaughter and great-great-granddaughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, Joanna Sturm (third from left) and Mary Weld (third from right) respectively, in the ceremonial planting of the White Oak tree on the southeast Capitol grounds.

Click on HERE or on the picture below to watch video of Congressman Hill’s remarks at Wednesday’s tree planting ceremony.