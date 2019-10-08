Rep. Hill Statement on Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman French Hill (AR-02) issued the following statement after the announcement that the United States would be withdrawing troops from northern Syria:

“Withdrawing our strategically placed forces along the former ISIS controlled Syrian border with Turkey will open northern Syria to more bloodshed and conflict, including the possible return of ISIS elements. While the Turks can play a constructive role along this border region, such a role should be under United Nations or other allied coalition collaboration and monitoring.

“It is critical that United States forces are present to lead our international allies in providing stability in this fragile region. Their removal only strengthens the position of Russia and Iran in propping up Assad. History has shown us that a strategy of ‘America leading from behind’ results in disastrous consequences that threaten the lives of refugees and allows brutal dictators and terrorist groups to thrive.”