Rep. John Walker remembered at state capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the second floor of a building Rep. John Walker knew so well, friends and family gathered to remember him so well on Wednesday morning.

Flowers and guards surrounded his casket as he lay in state at the state capitol in Little Rock.

The attorney and state representative passed away on Monday.

“He was a man that gave so much more than we gave back to him,” Sen. Joyce Elliot said from the podium.

Walker’s relentless pursuit of civil rights and racial equality laid a foundation for his legacy that many talked about on this particular day.

“I met John some 30 years ago,” Michael Johninson says.

“He was brash, he was comical, he was witty, but most of all he was bold.”

One by one, people passed by Walker’s body — pausing for moments of reflection and grief.

Just a stairway away — on the House floor — white lillies fill a noticeable void. They sat in full bloom, much like the impact Walker leaves behind.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson added: “Representative John Walker will not be with us in person but his example and spirit will long be remembered and cherished.”

A funeral for Walker is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Baptist Church in Little Rock.