Repairs require overnight lane closures in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY (News Release) – Repairs on Interstate 430 require overnight lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will narrow the ramp that carries I-430 southbound traffic to Interstate 30 eastbound from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night, August 13 through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 14.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.