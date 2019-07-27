Repairs Require Overnight Lane Closures in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – Repairs on Interstate 430 require overnight lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the I-430 southbound inside lanes between Shackleford and Colonel Glenn from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly beginning Sunday, July 28 through Thursday, August 1.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow them on Twitter @myARDOT.