REPORT: Forever 21 preparing for a potential bankruptcy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – Clothing retailer Forever 21, may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg News is reporting that the company is preparing for a Chapter 11 filing.

Forever 21 has been working with consultants in an effort to restructure its debt.

The company has also been trying to get additional financing but so far, nothing has come through.

According to Bloomberg, bankruptcy could actually help Forever 21’s bottom line because it would be able to recapitalize and get rid of stores that aren’t making money.

However, the move could cause problems for mall owners since the company has a significant mall presence.

