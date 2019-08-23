Report: Jail death being investigated in Ashley County

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. – According to our content partners, Monticello Live an investigation by the Arkansas State Police is underway to the death of a 17-year-old that was incarcerated with the Ashley County Sheriff’s Department.

The 17-year-old died in the early morning hours on Aug. 21, at the hospital in Ashley County.

The teen had been charged as an adult on a prior criminal charge of 2nd Degree Battery against a police officer where he drove an ATV into a Deputy while fleeing, and was currently out on parole on that charge.

The teen was then put into jail for violating the terms of his parole and was facing pending charges of Felony Fleeing and Felony Aggravated Assault.