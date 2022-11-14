LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A study conducted by the research firm IRI predicts Thanksgiving meals could cost more than they did last year. A University of Arkansas economist said people should consider making different choices to combat the higher prices.

The firm predicts meals will cost around 14% more than they did last year. Economist Jeff Cooperstein said food prices have continued to increase over the last couple of years.

“You’re going to pay more for your Thanksgiving meal, probably,” Cooperstein said. “As a consumer, you always have choices.”

Cooperstein said people should consider reevaluating their Thanksgiving shopping lists. One idea is to have everyone split the cost or food-making responsibilities.

“Sharing the burden can be a way to help people get through a little better,” Cooperstein said.

Items that do not rely on international supply chains might be a little cheaper. Eric Herget is the co-owner of the Heights Corner Market in Little Rock. He said his store will avoid some of the problems seen at bigger grocers.

“Prices are up, but they’re already paying the prices now,” Herget said. “Between now and the end of the year, I don’t see any huge price increases coming on.”

Herget said poultry prices have gone up a bit, but that is the main one. He said the Thanksgiving rush will be the same.

“Next week will be a madhouse, would be my guess,” Herget said.