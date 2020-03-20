Restaurants trying to stay open amid state shutdown

1  of  2
by: Susan El Khoury

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Friday morning every restaurant in Arkansas closed its doors to dining-in.

This comes a day after Governor Asa Hutchinson asked bars and restaurants to switch to takeout and delivery only.

The state is hopeful this move will help stop the spread of COVID 19.

Local restaurants used to bustling dining rooms are now having to adjust.

Our Susan El Khoury will have a look at how they’re coping tonight.

