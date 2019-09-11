Results for special elections across Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There were many elections held today across the state of Arkansas and many of the results have concluded.
Every single election except in Hot Springs held elections for Sales Tax. For Hot Springs, it was a baseball complex.
These are all unofficial results, but as of right now these are the results.
- Arkadelphia ended up having 476 for and 244 against the sales tax.
- Hot Springs had 1,126 for, 712 against the baseball complex.
- Mayflower had 45 for and 41 against their sales tax.
- Hot Spring County in Magnet Cove had 264 for and 209 against.