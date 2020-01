LITTLE ROCK, AR—On Tuesday, Family Council released its voter’s guide for the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections to be held on March 3, 2020.

Family Council President Jerry Cox released a statement, saying, “I am pleased to announce the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections Voter’s Guide from Family Council is available. We surveyed candidates for every state office this year. We asked them to respond to seven survey statements. Our 2020 survey covers everything from abortion, marijuana, taxes, and crime to religious liberty and education legislation. This will help voters understand where candidates stand on a wide variety of issues.”