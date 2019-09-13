Retired photographer in Sherwood discovers couple’s long lost wedding photos

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A Sherwood man has come across long lost wedding photos, and after days of searching, believes he will be able to reunite them with the couple they belong to.

James Kinsey is a retired photographer. Years ago, in an auction, he purchased a “closet” worth of old equipment and boxes from a photography studio that closed down in Sherwood.

“Full of boxes and equipment, you know, kind of like ‘Storage Wars,'” Kinsey says.

“You buy it unseen.”

It wasn’t until recently that Kinsey realized that wedding photos were included in the boxes.

“There’s probably well over 100 [photos],” Kinsey says.

The couple in the photos appeared to have been married in 2004 in Lonoke county, according to Kinsey.

He wanted to try to track them down, even though he knew there was a possibility the couple was no longer together.

“But I thought, well, it’s worth a try,” Kinsey says.

“The worst that could happen is that I get a text from somebody and say ‘Would you please burn those pictures?'”

Kinsey posted a photo of the couple onto Facebook asking for helping in tracking them down. It received more than a hundred shares in just a few hours.

“It’s kind of the treasure hunt thing behind it,” Kinsey says.

Kinsey says late on Wednesday he found out that the couple is still together and lives in Colorado. He plans to ship them the photos as soon as he can.