Reward offered for info in fatal bike accident in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Sherwood Police Department is offering a reward up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the fatal hit and run accident with a bicyclist on Highway 107 in Sherwood, Arkansas at approximately 7:43 pm, on July 18, 2019.

Mr. John Mundell was traveling southbound on Highway 107 between Oakdale Road and Millers Pointe when he was struck by a vehicle. Mr. Mundell was killed during the collision, but the driver of the car did not stop to offer aid or assistance to Mr. Mundell. The investigation has led investigators to a video of a 2001 to 2006 year model, silver or gray, Hyundai Elantra GT, four-door hatchback. The vehicle could have damage to the front passenger side.

The investigators need help identifying the driver or occupants of the car that hit Mr. Mundell. So a reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered by the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers for information identifying and leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Mr. Mundell.

If anyone has information about this please contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501)835-1425 of the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (501)340-TIPS (8477).