LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The area of East Washington from North Poplar to Cypress Street will be closed today from approximately 4:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

There will be an influx of people in the downtown area of NLR due to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visiting at Verizon Arena.

Please consider an alternate route and allow extra travel time due to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.