Road rage incident in Baxter County leads to three arrests

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — Three arrest are made in a road rage incident on July 23.

Around 1:35 am, 911 got a call from a man who said he was traveling East on US Hwy 62/412 between Gassville and Mountain Home and he believed that people in a tan Nissan Altima vehicle traveling the same direction was shooting at his vehicle.

After an initial investigation by Officers, three suspects were taken into custody. Police searched the vehice and a Glock 40 caliber pistol, a Charter Arms 22 magnum pistol, a Smith and Wesson 38 caliber revolver and a set of brass knuckles. Each of the three suspects claimed ownership of the individual guns. The weapons and ammunition were taken into evidence.

Investigators believe the incident started when the victim and suspect vehicles began passing each other as they came through the city of Gassville and escalated by one of the suspects firing a weapon at the victim’s vehicle.

No damage was found on the victim’s vehicle and no injuries were sustained.

Heath Earl Freeman, age 30 of Norfork



Dylan Wade Sanders, age 27 of Pineville



Miranda Kim Worthey, age 39 of Calico Rock

All three are charged with Aggravated Assault, a Class D Felony. They all posted a $5,000 bond and were released pending their appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court on August 1, 2019 at 1 pm.

The investigation is continuing.