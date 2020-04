LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – Rock Town Distillery announced today it plans to take bulk-size orders for hand sanitizer for all businesses.

A five gallon bucket will run you 250 dollars.

A one gallon handlw will cost you 50 dollars.

A 12.7 ounce bottle will cost you 8 dollars.

This is pricing before taxes.

If you would like to plan an order or learn more details, email info@rocktowndistillery.com