Rose Lavelle, World Cup Champion goes home

CINCINNATI – Carrying the World Cup Trophy in her hometown, Rose Lavelle helped Team USA win!

Lavelle was ready to embrace her fans from her hometown and they were ready to embrace her.

Lavelle said, “I think Cincinnati has the best kind of people. I think here’s so much pride and love here. And like I said before every time I put on the U. S. I have so much pride playing for the country. But, I feel so grateful to be able to represent you guys and to represent this city. It’s, it’s, it’s unreal.”

She got onto the stage with the trophy in her hand telling the people of her hometown that she had no idea how this was arranged. She looked at the crowds of people who were there for all of the cup. Her pre-calculus teacher at Mount Notre Dame remebered how driven and disciplined she was at a young teen.

Paula Schute, her teacher said, “She was very efficient. Like, she would come into class and be like, what do we need to do? And I’m going to get it done.”

Rose says, “I know how huge it was for me to have Heather Mitts from here. Made it to that stage, and go to the Olympics, the World Cup and all that. And I hope that I can kind of serve as that same role model for girls in this area and boys in this area, too.”

Mayor John Cranley gave her the key to the city.

After all of her speeches, Lavelle stuck around to meet fans and sign autographs.