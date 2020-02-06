Routine bridge inspection requires alternating lane closures in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY (2-6) – A routine bridge inspection of Interstate 440 between the South Terminal Interchange and the Little Rock Airport requires an alternating lane closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., crews will perform alternating lane closures of the outside lanes Monday, February 10 through Thursday, February 13.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.