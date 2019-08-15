Rural sheriff nets 50 arrests in drug busts so far this year

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark.- A drug problem in a rural Arkansas county has one sheriff leading an aggressive approach.

Since taking office in January, Searcy county sheriff Kenny Cassell and his team have arrested more than 50 people as a result of nearly a dozen drug raids, according to authorities.

“We do have a drug problem like every county in the state,” Cassell says.

“Mostly meth; starting to see some heroin, some cocaine.”

His team’s most recent bust happened just last week at an apartment complex in Leslie. Cassell says in that case a 1-year-old child was in the home where the drug bust was made. The child was taken into DHS custody.

The rural area spans more than 600 square miles. Cassell’s team, including himself, consists of a chief deputy and four other deputies with occasional help from surrounding communities.

“Even with the small amount of resources we have, Sheriff Cassell has been very aggressive,” Andy McCutcheon says.

McCutcheon grew up in the area and says it’s sad to see drugs plague the town he knows so well, but it’s comforting to know it’s getting the sheriff’s attention.

“If they can continue that, they’ll make a dent.”

With a little more than three months left in the year, Sheriff Cassell hints that his office isn’t slowing down any time soon.

If they’re selling drugs in this county, we’re coming after them.”