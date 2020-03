RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Regional Airport has closed their runway due to runway lighting construction.

The airport closed today at 7:30 a.m.

It is anticipated the runway will be closed for up to two weeks, again depending on the weather, while the crews are trenching for the conduit and setting the cans for the light fixtures.

Once the conduit is laid and the cans are set they may be able to re-open the runway.

Every effort will be made to minimize the time the runway is shut down.