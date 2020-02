Video courtesy of John-Thomas Price via Facebook.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (Rivervalley Now) — At approximately ‪8:25 a.m. Russellville Fire Department. units E1, E2, E4, and L1, and units from Pottsville Fire Department, under the command of Battalion Chief Brent Hamm, along with the Fire Marshal’s office, responded to ‪3433 Bernice Ave‬ (Premium Protein Products), on a commercial structure fire.

