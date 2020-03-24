Russelville community donates campers to healthcare workers worried about spreading coronavirus to their families

RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – As more healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19, there are many who are worried about bringing the virus home to their families. The community of Russelville is thinking outside the box to provide housing for those on the front lines.

R.V.’s will soon house healthcare workers battling the Coronavirus. Russelville resident Jeremy Keaster got a call about a nurse who was looking for a way to protect the community while protecting her family.

“She’s got a mother that lives with them that’s got some health concerns. She just was doing her part saying ‘I can’t go to work and save lives or work with people with the virus and then go home to them,” Keaster said.

Keaster had an extra trailer lying around with a bedroom and bathroom and offered it up.

“Times like this are when creativity, innovation, things morph from nothing,” Keaster said…

As more healthcare workers started reaching out, one camper turned into two.

“The RV’s just began to be donated and out of that came what the doctors started calling sunshine camp,” Volunteer Christy Renfroe said.

While some campers have needed a little more work than others, the community has come together to turn this temporary housing into a home away from home.

“It doesn’t take much to use what you’ve got a little elbow grease and a little hospitality and to be able to love people well,” Renfroe said.

As the nurse who started it all picked out her living space, this community is providing a little peace for those risking it all.

“She said this is the one we want and right then I knew we were part of God’s work.”

Two more healthcare workers will move in and four more are looking into it as well. Right now Keaster says they are ahead of the need but expects more doctors and nurses to reach out.