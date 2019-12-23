Rutledge announces Farm Machinery Lemon Law Guidebook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the Consumer’s Guide to Arkansas Farm Machinery Lemon Law Guidebook is available. Digital copies can be downloaded and hard copies can also be ordered through the official website. Rutledge supported and helped to guide the Arkansas New Farm Machinery Quality Assurance Act (commonly known as the Arkansas Farm Machinery Lemon Law) to its passage by the 2019 General Assembly. The Act establishes a “lemon law” type protection for consumers purchasing new self-propelled farm machinery and equipment.

“Arkansas farmers have enough on their plate without being concerned that they are buying faulty equipment,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “The Farm Machinery Lemon Law will help farmers worry less about equipment and more about producing the agricultural goods that underpin our economy.”

The Consumer Protection Division of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office prepared the guidebook to explain the rights and obligations of consumers under the Arkansas Farm Machinery Lemon Law. This law applies to new farm machinery purchased or leased on or after January 1, 2020, that exhibits at least one nonconformity during the first twelve months or the first 600 hours of service. If the problem cannot be repaired, the consumer is entitled to choose either a comparable replacement or the repurchase of the farm machinery by the manufacturer.

Both the Arkansas Farm Machinery and the Automobile Lemon Law Guidebooks are now free and available to the public. Dealers can order the printed versions of the guidebooks through ArkansasAG.gov/LemonLaw.