Rutledge announces two vaping summits at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Bentonville High School

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the State’s first Youth Vaping Summits will be held Monday, October 7 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and Wednesday, October 9 at Bentonville High School with support from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS). The Summits are open to the public, particularly educators, parents, healthcare providers, lawmakers and law enforcement eager to gain educational information to assist and protect Arkansans from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

“The rampant use of e-cigarettes among teens and preteens has hit a fever pitch in recent months and while all health risks are not yet known, we have already seen too many young people harmed from ingesting these powerful products,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Through education, enforcement, consumer protection and legislation, we must protect our youth from nicotine addiction and severe health risks.”

The first Vaping Summit will be held in Little Rock at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hall on October 7, and the second will be at Bentonville High School on October 9. Speakers for each event will include doctors representing UAMS, educators, legislators and representatives from the Attorney General’s Office.

For more information or to register for the Youth Vaping Summit at either location, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at 800-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.