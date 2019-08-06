Rutledge commits $50,000 for use by the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge committed $50,000 for use by the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association. The transfer of funds was made available because of Act 876 of 2019, which appropriates law enforcement grants through the Rural Services Division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Rutledge issued the following statement after speaking to the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association.

“Our law enforcement officers go above and beyond the call of duty everyday and I am committed to providing them the resources they need,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I cannot thank our law enforcement and their families enough for their time and sacrifice. I encourage all Arkansans to continually pray for their safety and protection as they serve a higher calling and work to make our state an even better place to live.”