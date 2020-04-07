Rutledge’s statement on Texas order prohibiting elective surgeries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement following the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s decision upholding Texas’s Executive Order prohibiting elective procedures, including abortions, to preserve personal protective equipment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rutledge signed on to a 16-state brief in support of Texas’s order.

“Our country is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic and states have the duty to conserve resources like personal protective equipment to ensure we deal with this immediate crisis,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Like all others who perform elective procedures, abortion practitioners must do their part to help us slow the growth of this terrible disease and save Arkansans’ lives.”