Saline county father convicted in children’s pond death; video of police interview released







A Saline county father has been sent to prison for his role in the 2017 deaths of his two young children who died after a truck they were in backed into a pond and submerged, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

A jury convicted Jonathan Welborn of negligient homicide and child endangerment charges last Thursday. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

The verdict comes more than two years after the unthinkable tragedy, which happened in the Paron area.

On June 28, 2017 Welborn and his children’s mother, Brittany Hairston, spent part of the day at a rural home with some other people.

In a newly obtained recorded police interview, Welborn admits he smoked meth that day and waited impatiently for Hairston to get in the truck so the family could leave and head home.

After initially denying he was in the truck when it rolled back into a nearby pond, Welborn later admitted he was inside when it reversed and hit the water.

The nearly three-hour interrogation featured several emotional moments including a time when detectives left Welborn alone with the recovered car seats from the submerged truck.

Hairston pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges and received probation and credit for jail time served, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Watch the video above to see parts of Welborn’s interview with detectives, which happened about two weeks after his arrest in 2017.





