Saline County lifting juvenile stay at home orders

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Today, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, Juvenile Judge Robert Herzfeld, and the Benton Mayor Tom Farmer announced that they are lifting their respective jurisdictions’ Juvenile Stay-at-home-orders.

The orders had been in place since April 6. With COVID-19 infection numbers seeing a decline locally, the Governor is presently loosening certain restrictions within the state in order to gradually return Arkansas to its state prior to the spread of COVID-19 to the area of the country.

Both leaders encourage juveniles and the general public to continue to follow the directives as laid out by the Governor and the Department of Health.