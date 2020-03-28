Saline County’s ‘Custom Cannabis’ makes safe space for patients

ALEXANDER, Ark. (News release) — Saline county’s first medical marijuana dispensary, Custom Cannabis, has taken measures to ensure a safe space for Arkansas’s medical marijuana patients.

To lower the number of patients on-site at one time, Custom Cannabis launched online pre-ordering through Weedmaps. Patients are alerted via text message when their order is ready.

Custom cannabis is also following social distancing rules and taking patients’

temperatures upon arrival. Only one patient per budtender is allowed in at a time. The maximum amount of budtenders is four. All budtenders will wear gloves, and change them after each patient. Staff disinfects surfaces and touchpoints after each patient visit.

The majority of medical marijuana products sold are pre-packaged from the

manufacturer, ensuring no on-site contamination.

“The reason why our ownership group came together was that, as healthcare

professionals, we saw the urgent need to explore and provide this medicine to

Arkansans,” says James Adametz, M.D. “We’ve always put patients over profit, and this situation is no different. Now more than ever, the patient’s health is our priority.”

Having opened on March 7, 2020, Custom Cannabis’s ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony were planned for March 20, but have been postponed until further notice.

About Custom Cannabis

Custom Cannabis was founded in 2017 by a diverse group of native Arkansans with the mission to put Arkansas’s medical marijuana patients before profits. Owners include physicians, a CRNA, a pharmacist, nurses, an entrepreneur, healthcare software and hardware developer and an orthodontist. Custom Cannabis’s team is actively researching medical marijuana and customizing its products to suit an individual patient’s qualifying medical condition. It is quickly becoming a recognized industry leader in the research and development of proven medical marijuana products and applications. Custom Cannabis is owned and operated 100 percent by Arkansans with no out of state interest.