Santa Claus, coming to Park Plaza, Nov. 23rd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Just hear those sleigh bells jingling all the way to Park Plaza! Santa Claus is on his way to Little Rock, and we’re celebrating his arrival on Saturday, November 23rd. Your little elves-in-training are invited to visit Santa on the second level near Dillard’s East to share their Christmas lists and holiday wishes.

Santa will be available from November 23rd to December 24th, when he begins his holiday trek around the world. Your elves-in-training can visit with Santa Monday through Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm; and Sundays from noon to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm.

So be sure to dress in your festive best and get those Christmas lists ready for your visit with St. Nick himself! More Santa celebrations this holiday season include:

“Santa Paws” Pet Photo Nights Monday Evenings from 6pm – 9pm through December 16 th

Santa Cares Sensory-friendly Santa photo experience for children with special needs and their families on Sunday, December 8 th from 9am – 11am.

Salvation Army Angel Tree 11/15 – 12/23 Located on the 3rd Floor, near Dillard’s East

Special Character Appearances Snow & Ice Family – November 23 rd from 11am – 1pm Wonder Warrior & Super Spider – November 26 th from 5:30pm – 7pm Cinder & Beauty – December 3 rd from 5:30pm – 7pm Elves & Fairy – December 10 th from 5:30pm – 7pm Galactic Heroes – December 17 th from 5:30pm – 7pm



Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. We look forward to your visit to Park Plaza, and have yourself a Happy Holly-Day!