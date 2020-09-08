Saracen Casino Resort host job fair

PINE BLUFF, ark. — The Saracen Casino Resort is hiring an additional two hundred people, and today there was a big turnout at a job fair to find employees.

The resort held a food and beverage job fair. It’s looking to hire two hundred people for full and part time positions.

The casino was looking for cooks, stewards, drink servers, bartenders, barbacks, bussers, and hosts.

“We have a culinary hospitality team second to none, if people want to get their foot in the door, come see us be a part of our team,” said Todd Gold, Saracen Casino.

The casino resort plans to hire more positions, and will possibly host more job fairs in the future.